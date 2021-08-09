TNPL: Shahrukh guides Kovai to play-offs

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A captain’s knock of 64 not out by Shahrukh Khan and a brilliant final over by Abishek Tanwar, where he gave only 10 runs, ensured a seven-run victory for Lyca Kovai Kings against Nellai Royal Kings in the TNPL 5 played at Chepauk here on Sunday. Tanwars’ first three deliveries were dot balls and this swung the match in favour of Kovai as they stormed into the play-offs with this win.

After a good start by B Aparajith and L Suryappraksh Nellai Nellai’s middle-order fumbled and did not consolidate. Thereafter B Indrajith waged a lone battle and took his team closer to the target. However he could not force the pace in the final over.

Earlier, opting to bat, Kovai got off to an excellent start with Ganga Sridhar Raju and Suresh Kumar chipping in some useful runs, but later suffered a middle order collapse and depended upon how quickly Shakrukh Khan could score. The lanky youngster did not disappoint and made a quick fire 64 not out off just 29 balls with the help of five boundaries and five sixes to be adjudged man of the match.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings169/6 in 20 ovs (M Shahrukh Khan 64 n.o, B Aparajith 3/13) bt Nellai Royal Kings 162/8 in 20 ovs (B Indrajith 49 n.o, V Yudheeshwaran 3/33). Points : LKK2 (7); NRK 0 (7). Chepauk Super Gillies 132 in 20 ovs lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors 136/3 in 19.1 ovs.