STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Three things we learned from the first Test between England and India

While Ollie Robinson proved to be a good selection with his fifer, England is plagued by top order troubles, especially with Zak Crawley averaging 11.14 from his last 14 Test innings.

Published: 09th August 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul batting

KL Rahul marked his comeback to the Indian test side after three years with his fighting 84 in the first innings of the first test between India and England at Trent Bridge. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NOTTINGHAM: Rain had the final say as the first Test between England and India ended in a draw after the whole of Sunday's last day at Trent Bridge was washed out without a ball bowled.

Below are three aspects of an intriguing clash that could have a bearing when the teams meet again for the second Test of this five-match series at Lord's on Thursday.

Rahul justifies recall

India's KL Rahul only found himself playing in Nottingham after opener Mayank Agarwal was ruled out with suspected concussion having been hit on the head batting in the Trent Bridge nets just days before the game.

Yet in his first Test for nearly two years he responded with a composed 84 at the top of the order that helped India establish a first-innings lead of 95 runs.

The 29-year-old also played well again in making 26 in difficult conditions during India's second innings.

"Having to play against the likes of (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad in these conditions is no batsman's dream," said Rahul. "But I love challenges. Having played here four years ago, there were a few things I learnt from that tour."

England's top order troubles

Had it not been for England captain Joe Root's innings of 64 and 109, his side might have been beaten in a match where more than two days' play was lost to bad weather.

The England skipper's 21st Test hundred came after he walked into bat at 46-2 — the 14th time in 18 innings this year they had failed to reach 50 before losing their second wicket.

Test-match batting in England has become increasingly tough in recent years, with play under floodlights a fresh problem for top-orders having to deal with overcast conditions, a seam friendly Dukes ball and pitches that often assist fast bowlers.

But England, with star all-rounder Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break from cricket because of mental health issues, cannot expect to rely solely on Root for their runs. 

Zak Crawley's form is a major concern, with the England batsman now averaging 11.14 from 14 Test innings since a superb 267 against Pakistan at Southampton last year.

"Ultimately you have to be a very strong character and I think Zak is certainly that," said Root of the 23-year-old.

"He is someone that's got great maturity at a young age."

Robinson relief

One consolation for England at Trent Bridge was the performance of paceman Ollie Robinson.

The 27-year-old, in just his second match at this level, took 5-85 in India's first innings 278.

Robinson had taken seven wickets on debut against New Zealand at Lord's in June only to be temporarily dropped from the team following the re-emergence of historic racist and sexist Twitter posts. 

But he marked his England return with a maiden five-wicket Test haul during an innings where veteran paceman Broad went wicketless.

And with the likes of express quicks Jofra Archer and Olly Stone currently ruled out with injury, Root will hope he can continue to rely on the seamer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India vs England test series India in England India vs England first test Indian cricket team KL Rahul Zak Crawley Ollie Robinson
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp