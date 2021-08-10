STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI invites applications for NCA Head role, Dravid likely to reapply

Dravid, who has played a significant role in creating India's rich bench strength, was appointed Head of Cricket in July 2019 after he worked extensively with the junior players.

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI has invited job applications for Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, a role currently performed by former India captain Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, who has played a significant role in creating India's rich bench strength, was appointed Head of Cricket in July 2019 after he worked extensively with the junior players as India U-19 and A coach.

His two year-contract has ended and as per protocol, BCCI has invited applications.

Dravid is likely to reapply for a two-year extension.

The last date for application is August 15 (till 11.59 PM).

"Rahul Dravid could well reapply for the post but with Ravi Shastri's tenure ending in November 2021 after T20 WC, there is every possibility of Rahul being elevated to head coach's position. Bottom line, he remains very much a part of system," a BCCI source told PTI.

Dravid recently went to Sri Lanka as head coach of India's limited overs squad with the Test side in England at the same time.

After the conclusion of the six games in Sri Lanka, he was asked if wanted to be India head coach on a long-term basis but he was non-committal on the high-profile subject.

"I haven't really thought anything far ahead, to be honest. I am enjoying doing what I am doing," he had said.

The current age limit set for the head coach is 60 years, like the NCA head role, and Shastri turned 59 in May.

Dravid might come into the picture if India don't do well in the T20 World Cup.

India are yet to win a major event under Kohli and Shastri's partnership but has done well as a Test side, highlighted with their two away series wins in Australia.

"The Head Cricket NCA will be overall responsible for running all Cricket Coaching programs at the NCA. He will be responsible for the preparation, development and performance of all cricketers attending training at the Academy," read part of the NCA head job description on the BCCI website "He will be singularly responsible for the development of emerging and youth cricketers within the male and female player development programmes who are sent to the NCA.

"The remit may include, but not limited to India A sides, under 23, Under 19, Under 16 team players, as well as state association players who train at the NCA and upgrade skills at the NCA," it added.

