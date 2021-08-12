Dindigul down kovai in TNPL Eliminator 

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-Centuries by Hari Nishanth (59) and R Vivek (52 n.o) came in handy for Dindigul Dragons to beat Lyca Kovai Kings by five wickets in the TNPL-5 Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.Dindigul will meet Chepauk Super Gillies in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Hari Nishanth and Vivek combined well and stitched together 85 runs in 41 balls for the fourth wicket to register a deserved win.Towards the end, Vivek was at his aggressive best and almost every strike of his cleared the boundary.Earlier, put in to bat, Kovai lost their openers cheaply. Ganga Sridhar Raju, who has the potential to play match-winning knocks, was trapped by spinner M Silambarasan.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 143/6 in 20 ovs (Sai Sudarshan 57 n.o., Shahrukh Khan 28, Gurjapneet Singh 3/22) lost to Dindigul Dragons 144/5 in 17.3 ovs (Hari Nishanth 59, R Vivek 52 n.o.).