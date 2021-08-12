STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNCA first-division league to resume on August 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a one-and-a-half year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the TNCA first division league is finally set to resume this month. The 2019-20 first division league was brought to a halt in March last year just before the semifinals and final could be completed. The league will restart with the two semifinals: Vijay CC take on Globetrotters at SRMC while Jolly Rovers will face Young Stars at Gurunanak College on August 18 and 19. The final will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on August 22 and 23. Once that is completed, the new season of the TNCA league will begin in the first week of September. The action will kick off with the first division teams taking the field, followed by the lower divisions of the TNCA league.

TN discus thrower gets scholarship in US

Young Tamil Nadu discus thrower Krishna Jayasankar has been awarded a full academic and athletic scholarship by the University of Texas in the United States. The scholarship amounts to a total of around Rs 1.5 crore, and she is understood to be the first female thrower from India to receive this scholarship. Krishna is currently ranked No 1 in discus throw among junior girls in India. She will be travelling to USA by the end of this month.

