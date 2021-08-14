STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England vs India: It's just Root, Anderson playing against visitors at the moment, says Pietersen

In the ongoing series, James Anderson has been the standout bowler for England, and he has only found support in Ollie Robinson. Root on the other hand hasn't found any support from the other batters.

Published: 14th August 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Saturday said Joe Root and James Anderson have brought in their A-game against India in the ongoing series, and the rest of the squad also needs to stand up.

"So it's actually just Jimmy & Joe playing against India at the moment. Someone else needs to stand up! And, STAND UP QUICK," tweeted Pietersen.

In the ongoing series, James Anderson has been the standout bowler for England, and he has only found support in Ollie Robinson. The rest of the Three Lions pacers have struggled to trouble the Indian batting lineup.

Batting-wise, Root has been the consistent performer, but no other batsmen has managed to stay at the crease for a long haul.

In the ongoing second Test, England skipper Joe Root is batting steadily on 48* as hosts went to stumps at 119/3. Earlier in the day, India was bowled out for 364 after the visitors scored 88 runs and lost seven wickets on Friday.

The first Test between England and India ended in a draw as rain played spoilsport on the final day. The visitors were favourites to win the Trent Bridge Test after needing 157 runs off the final day with nine wickets in hand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin Pietersen India vs England India vs England Test Series India vs England second test series India vs England test
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp