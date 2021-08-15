STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

75th Independence Day: Team India hoist flag ahead of Day 4 of Lord's Test

India goes into bat with a 27-run deficit on the fourth day of the second test against England at Lord's cricket stadium, London.

Published: 15th August 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's cricket team after flag-hoisting ahead of fourth day of the second test against England in London, on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2021

Indian men's cricket team after flag-hoisting ahead of fourth day of the second test against England in London, on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2021. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

LONDON: Before the start of Day 4 of the ongoing Lord's Test against England, Team India hoisted the tri-colour as the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a video in which Kohli and Co can be seen hoisting the national flag and then singing the national anthem.

"On the occasion of India's Independence Day, #TeamIndia members came together to hoist the flag," tweeted BCCI.

Mohammed Siraj led India's charge to bundle out England for 391 in the first innings of the second Test. Skipper Joe Root was left stranded on 180* as James Anderson was dismissed on the final ball of day three.

England lead by 27 runs and when India takes on the field on Sunday, the visitors will look to score as many runs as possible in the second innings.

ALSO WATCH | On Independence Day, PM Modi remembers horrors of Partition, talks about future and youth: 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Day August 15 Indian cricket team India vs England India vs England Test series India Vs England Second test
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp