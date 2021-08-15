75th Independence Day: Team India hoist flag ahead of Day 4 of Lord's Test

By ANI

LONDON: Before the start of Day 4 of the ongoing Lord's Test against England, Team India hoisted the tri-colour as the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a video in which Kohli and Co can be seen hoisting the national flag and then singing the national anthem.

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, #TeamIndia members came together to hoist the flag pic.twitter.com/TuypNY5hjU — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2021

"On the occasion of India's Independence Day, #TeamIndia members came together to hoist the flag," tweeted BCCI.

Mohammed Siraj led India's charge to bundle out England for 391 in the first innings of the second Test. Skipper Joe Root was left stranded on 180* as James Anderson was dismissed on the final ball of day three.

England lead by 27 runs and when India takes on the field on Sunday, the visitors will look to score as many runs as possible in the second innings.

ALSO WATCH | On Independence Day, PM Modi remembers horrors of Partition, talks about future and youth: