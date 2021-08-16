STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jagadeesan guides Chepauk to TNPL title 

When Trichy needed 13 runs for a win in the final over, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore delivered the goods with a superb over under pressure.

Published: 16th August 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

N Jagadeesan on his way to a match-winning 90 in the TNPL final on Sunday | TNPL

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Narayan Jagadeesan reserved his best for last as his splendid 90 off 58 balls (7x4, 2x6) helped Chepauk Super Gillies beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by eight runs in the final of the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday. Chepauk’s victory gave them their third TNPL title. 

When Trichy needed 13 runs for a win in the final over, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore delivered the goods with a superb over under pressure. He gave away only four runs and ended with figures of 1 for 30 in his four overs.

The win was set up by Jagadeesan, who moved his feet well and looked at ease against both medium-pacers and spinners. What stood out in his batting was his ability to pick the gaps and score boundaries at will. He put together a 58-run opening partnership with M Kaushik Gandhi.

Once Gandhi was dismissed, Jagadeesan got little support from the other end. Set a stiff target of 184 for a win, Trichy openers went about their task with a bang. Amit Sathvik was aggressive from the word go and picked a six each off M Siddharth and R Sathish to set the tone for the chase. Santosh Shiv, too, matched his partner for a while during his stay. The duo raised 40 runs in 3.2 overs for the first wicket to give their side an excellent start. 

Sathvik (36; 16b, 1x4, 5x6) eventually fell to Sonu Yadav while trying to continue attacking and taking advantage of the field restrictions. Thereafter, the Trichy batsmen succumbed to pressure and kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the asking rate went up.

Towards the end, P Saravana Kumar put the long handle to effective use to make 45 not out, but that was not enough, Earlier, put in to bat, Chepauk had a good start with openers Gandhi and Jagadeesan. The duo chose the right balls to attack. Gandhi carted Rahil Shah over the long-off boundary for a huge six to show his intent. Jagadeesan, meanwhile, kept the scoreboard ticking with his range of strokes. 

Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 183 for 6 in 20 ovs (N Jagadeesan 90, Kaushik Gandhi 26) bt Ruby Trichy Warriors 175/7 in 20 ovs (Amit Sathvik 36, Saravana Kumar 45 n.o).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPL Jagadeesan Chepauk Super Gillies
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp