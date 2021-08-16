STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
These kind of wins you cherish for lifetime: VVS Laxman lauds West Indies

With this win, West Indies have gone 1-0 up in the series and have added crucial points in the World Test Championship standings.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As West Indies registered a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test, former India batsman VVS Laxman on Monday congratulated the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side.

"What an incredible Test Match win by West Indies at Sabina Park. The kind of wins you cherish a lifetime. Great to see the manner in which they have registered some of their recent Test wins. Roach was brilliant and what an impressive future lies ahead of young Jayden Seales," tweeted Laxman.

Kemar Roach's resilience and grit helped West Indies walk away with a one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series here at Sabina Park on Sunday.

With this win, Windies have gone 1-0 up in the series and have added crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Chasing 168 for the win on Day 4, Windies lost its first three wickets with just 16 runs on the board as Kraigg Brathwaite (2), Kieran Powell (4), and Nkrumah Bonner (5) departed cheaply. Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood then provided resistance as the duo put on 68 runs for the fourth wicket.

Faheem Ashraf then one again triggered the collapse for West Indies and the hosts were reduced to 142/8, still needing 26 runs for the win. However, in the end, Roach held his own and he helped Windies register an one-wicket victory.

Earlier on Day 4, Pakistan was bundled out for 203 as Jayden Seales took his maiden fifer in Test cricket. Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan as he played a knock of 55 runs.

