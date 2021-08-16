STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies vs Pakistan first Test: Only talked about positivity and patience in those tense moments: Jayden Seales

Jayden Seales said he talked all about positivity and patience with senior pacer Kemar Roach during the tense last-wicket partnership.

Published: 16th August 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

KINGSTON: West Indies pacer Jayden Seales said he talked all about positivity and patience with senior pacer Kemar Roach during the tense last-wicket partnership against Pakistan in the opening Test at Sabina Park, which the hosts won by just one wicket on Monday (IST).

The 19-year-old Seales, who became the youngest West Indies pacer to get a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, was at the non-striker's end when Roach scored the winning runs to complete a thrilling one-wicket win.

"Words can't describe how I feel after the five-wicket haul. I'm just thankful to the almighty. In the partnership with Roach, we talked about positivity and patience, just waiting, and eventually we got there," said Seales in the post-match ceremony after being adjudged 'Player of the match' for taking eight wickets and remaining unbeaten on two.

The teenager from Trinidad added, "Test cricket has been a dream, and getting five today, it really goes to the bowling coach who backed me to be successful at this level. All the bowlers keep telling me to keep going hard at the batsmen, hitting the lengths, and wickets will come."

When asked about the batting plan in the high-pressure overs, Seales said, "I wanted to give the strike to Roach, and just take the opportunities to score runs."

The second Test between the two teams will begin from August 20 in Sabina Park. West Indies are on top of the World Test Championship points table with 12 points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayden Seales West Indies vs Pakistan West Indies vs Pakistan Series West Indies vs Pakistan Test Series West Indies vs Pakistan First Test
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp