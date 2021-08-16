West Indies vs Pakistan: Was a remarkable Test, we never lost hope, says Kraigg Brathwaite

By ANI

KINGSTON: After registering a narrow one-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said his side never lost hope in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter.

"A remarkable Test. We never lost hope. Pakistan bowled very well, and this pitch requires patience from the batsmen. Whoever had more patience came out on top. We have some time before the next Test and it will be a different pitch. The bowlers did well, they were tired, but they gave it their all," Brathwaite told the host broadcaster after the game.

"We have been working hard as a batting group and Blackwood is hungry for runs at his home ground so good on him. Pakistan will come back hard, but whoever is more patient will come out on top. I think this was a good cricket pitch -- had something for the pacers, and had value for runs because the ball was coming on," he added.

Kemar Roach's resilience and grit helped West Indies walk away with a one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series here at Sabina Park on Sunday.

With this win, the Windies have gone 1-0 up in the series and have added crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Chasing 168 for the win on Day 4, Windies lost its first three wickets with just 16 runs on the board as Kraigg Brathwaite (2), Kieran Powell (4), and Nkrumah Bonner (5) departed cheaply. Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood then provided resistance as the duo put on 68 runs for the fourth wicket.

Faheem Ashraf then once again triggered the collapse for West Indies and the hosts were reduced to 142/8, still needing 26 runs for the win. However, in the end, Roach held his own and he helped Windies register a one-wicket victory.