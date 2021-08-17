STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: It's important to play Pakistan in the early stages of the tournament, says Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir highlighted the importance of clashing with Pakistan in the initial stages of the tournament.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan will lock horns in the ICC T20 World Cup on October 24 in a group-stage encounter, the international body confirmed on Tuesday. And former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes it will help as the Indian team can then focus on the remaining tournament.

Speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan: ICC T20 WC Schedule, Gambhir highlighted the importance of clashing with Pakistan in the initial stages of the tournament.

"In 2007 as well, when we went out to win the World Cup, our first game was against Scotland, which was washed out, but then practically, our first game was against Pakistan. And that is exactly what I mentioned it is important to play Pakistan in the early stages of the tournament because what happens is -- you don't want to keep thinking about Pakistan -- you can finish it off initially and concentrate on the entire tournament, and it is exactly the same for the fans and the country as well.

"Irrespective of what the result is, I am really happy for both the countries that they are going to play against each other in the initial stages."

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia -- making up Group A -- will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on October 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir ICC T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2021 T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp