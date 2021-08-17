STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England second Test: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's partnership pumped us up, says KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul had played a knock of 129 runs and for his performance, he was awarded as Man of the Match.

Published: 17th August 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates getting 50 runs not out, as India's Jasprit Bumrah congratulates him during the fifth day of the second Test against England at Lord's cricket ground.

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates getting 50 runs not out, as India's Jasprit Bumrah congratulates him during the fifth day of the second Test against England at Lord's cricket ground. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: India opening batsman KL Rahul has said that the ninth wicket partnership between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings of the Lord's Test against England really pumped up the side and it gave everyone energy.

At the start of the day, England looked like the favourites to win the match. But Bumrah and Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors. England battled hard, but their top order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a win by 151 runs.

"Look, the partnership between Bumrah and Shami was so good. When you're bowlers go out there and show so much heart, and put up a fight like that, it just pumps you up. The bowlers were waiting to have a crack at England, we knew the declaration will come after the lunch break. The bowlers were really keen and they were looking forward to go out there. We knew the pitch was up and down, so we were very keen as a pack. To go out there and put up a performance like that is very special," said Rahul during a virtual press conference.

When asked what he makes of the banter that went on between India and England on Day 5, Rahul said: "Look, personally, it shows how badly both teams want to win. When both teams go at each other, it shows how badly both teams want to win and that is how Test cricket is played. We as a team are never shy to say a word or two, if someone goes at one of our players and the rest of 10 guys get pumped, that is the kind of team we are."

"If you go after one of our guys, you are going after the whole team. That is why bowlers were really keen to go out there. This is what people come to watch and this highly speaks about how badly each team wants to win. We are looking forward to the next three games, both teams are going to come hard. This win will be right up there for me and the team, playing at Lord's, there is always hype about it. As individuals we look forward to it, in 2018 we lost badly here so coming back here and winning, will be very special to me."

Rahul had played a knock of 129 runs and for his performance, he was awarded as Man of the Match.

"Yeah, I think so. I played with a lot of control and discipline and that is what my plan was and that is what I prepared for. To go out there and execute it was really satisfying for me. This hundred is right up there, it is a very memorable innings for me especially because it turned into a match-winning for us," said Rahul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series India vs England Second Test Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah KL Rahul
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp