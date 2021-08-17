STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mark Wood suffers shoulder injury, doubtful for third Test against India

Wood had hurt his right shoulder while fielding on the fourth day and further aggravated it when he bowled through the pain during the morning session on the final day.

Published: 17th August 2021 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

England's Mark Wood celebrates as he takes the wicket of India's KL Rahul caught behind by England's Jos Buttler. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England pacer Mark Wood was on Tuesday rendered doubtful for the third Test beginning next week after suffering a shoulder injury on the fourth day of the second match against India here.

England, who are already missing a few key players due to a spate of injuries, lost the second Test by 151 runs on the fifth day at Lord's.

With Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes already missing the series due to injuries and Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break to focus on his mental wellbeing, England had fielded a depleted XI and now, Wood, too, might join the list of absentees.

"The medics are working on him, we'll find out more in the next couple of days," England's head coach Chris Silverwood said on Tuesday.

"We will make a decision, along with him and our medics, closer to the time. But if he's not right, he's not right. I certainly won't push him into playing if he tells me he's not right. I will look after him."

Wood had hurt his right shoulder while fielding on the fourth day and further aggravated it when he bowled through the pain during the morning session on the final day.

The third Test begins at Headingley on August 25.

The first Test had ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day at Nottingham.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mark Wood India vs England
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp