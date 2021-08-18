STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI clarifies participation limit of U-19 players on account of COVID-19

As per new BCCI rules issued on August 3, 2020, there is a cap on the number of under-19 participations for a player.

Published: 18th August 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI logo (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to take into account the 2020-21 domestic season while deciding on the participation limit for players in the U-19 tournaments for the upcoming 2021-22 season on account of COVID-19.

As per new BCCI rules issued on August 3, 2020, there is a cap on the number of under-19 participations for a player. But the board has decided to make an exception this season as U-19 games were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the state associations, BCCI medical consultant Abhijit Salvi wrote: "As the BCCI Under-19 tournaments were not conducted during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, it will not be counted towards the participation limit while deciding on eligibility of U-19 players for 2021-22 season. Players who are still eligible to participate in U-19 tournaments this season as per their chronological age will be allowed to participate in the BCCI Under-19 season 2021-22."

Throwing further light on the clarification, he wrote: "For more clarity, please see below examples: Example 1. Player X is allowed maximum 2 seasons of under-19 participation as per the new rules issued on 3rd August 2020. He first played a BCCI Under-19 match during season 2019-20. As per the new rules, season 2020-21 was supposed to be his final year of participation. However, since BCCI U-19 matches were not conducted during 2020-21 season, player X will be allowed to participate in the BCCI Under-19 tournaments 2021-22 season, provided he is eligible as per his date of birth.

"Example 2. Player X is allowed maximum 4 seasons of under-19 participation as per the new rules issued on 3rd August 2020. He first played a BCCI Under-19 match during season 2017-18. As per the new rules, season 2020-21 was supposed to be his final year of participation. However, since BCCI U-19 matches were not conducted during 2020-21 season, player X will be allowed to participate in the Under-19 tournaments 2021-22 season, provided he is eligible as per his date of birth."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp