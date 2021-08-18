STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana calls for six-team women's IPL

Smriti Mandhana feels the IPL could give the women the right kind of exposure that is required to improve their games.

Published: 18th August 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star India opener Smriti Mandhana firmly believes that cricket in the country has enough depth for the introduction of a six-team women's IPL, which can further help in improving the bench strength for the national side.

The 25-year-old stylish batter said the quality of domestic players has improved in the men's game since the advent of the Twenty20 league and the same could be the case for women's cricket.

"There are same number of states for men and women. So, when they started men's IPL, there were same number of states. But the quality went higher and higher as the years passed by," Madhana said on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel.

"What IPL is today, it wasn't the same 10 or 11 years back. I think it's the same for women's cricket. We have same amount of girls playing cricket.

"For now, I think we will have good five or six teams to start with and probably grow to eight teams in one or two years. But till the time we don't start, we don't know," she added.

Mandhana feels the league could give the women the right kind of exposure that is required to improve their games.

"Five-six teams, we are good to go with. But eight teams, I am still not sure how it will look like.

But I think we really need to start with five or six teams so that we can actually get to eight teams very soon.

"I think till we don't start, we are not giving exposure to our girls to turn their cricket into a really different level," she said.

Mandhan said the women's Big Bash League has led to an improvement in the bench strength of the Australian team, something which can be replicated in India with the women's IPL.

"I played in Big Bash four years back and now the quality is very different. You can see that in Cricket Australia where they have 40-50 cricketers ready to play international cricket any day.

"So, I really want that to happen in Indian cricket. I think IPL will play a huge role in that," Mandhana added.

Currently the BCCI hosts a Women's T20 Challenge which features three teams -- Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Mandhana Womens IPL
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp