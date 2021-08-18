STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It was a perfect example of good Test cricket: Waqar Younis on Pakistan-West Indies match

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that his side had given a perfect example of how Test cricket should be played.

Published: 18th August 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

KINGSTON: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that his side had given a perfect example of how Test cricket should be played despite losing the first match of the two-Test series against hosts West Indies by just one wicket on August 16.

West Indies tail-ender Kemar Roach made an unbeaten 30 at Sabina Park as he guided his team to a sensational one-wicket victory. It was only the 15th instance in Test cricket history where a side had won by one wicket.

"There was no better Test match than this to advocate Test cricket," Waqar said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately we were on the wrong side as we should have won the game. But that's the way it is…one team had to lose and unfortunately it was us, and of course, it happens only when you commit mistakes and (dropped) catches played the big part. When you miss so many opportunities in such tense moments then that will definitely hurt you," the bowling coach was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

While Pakistan fielders took some amazing catches, they also dropped a few in the final session -- two involving Kemar Roach -- who went on score the winning runs.

"Overall if you analyse the bowling I must say all the bowlers bowled really well throughout the Test match. Despite the small target, they put in all the hard work, responded well, the way they fought in the game, and never let it go easily. Bowlers are meant to create opportunities.

"Yes, West Indies were 114/7 but then after that, there were three opportunities as well and if you are not grabbing them it won't help you. They kept on taking wickets and creating opportunities so with all this I feel very proud of this bowling unit."

The second Test commences at the same venue on August 20 and Younis said that, given the prevailing weather conditions, fast bowlers will once again hold sway.

"There was a lot of support especially for fast bowlers (in the first Test). Ball was seaming, conditions were overcast at times and it wasn't easy for batting. Bowler had more say on it hence it was a low-scoring Test match. One has to apply himself on such pitches and has to be positive as a bowler and as a batter.

"Sometimes you have to take risks to score runs and whoever scored runs was taking risks to build up the board. So with the new ball, you have to remain positive, and going forward if the conditions remain the same it won't be easy for batters," added Younis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Waqar Younis West Indies pakistan West Indies vs Pakistan West Indies vs Pakistan Series West Indies vs Pakistan Test Series West Indies vs Pakistan First Test
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp