BCCI tweaks domestic calendar, plans to start Ranji on January 5  

Vivek Krishnan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2021-22 domestic cricket calendar has undergone a few tweaks from the dates that were initially announced and will commence in exactly a month from now. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said in a press release at the start of July that the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will be held from October 20 to November 12, followed by the Ranji Trophy (November 16 to February 19) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (February 23 to March 26). The season was supposed to start on September 21 with the commencement of the Senior Women’s One-Day League.

However, the BCCI has now communicated to state associations that it has revised the calendar as it deals with the challenge of hosting a full-fledged domestic season amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will now begin on October 27 and conclude on November 22. More importantly, the Ranji Trophy is now slated to be held from January 5 to March 20 while the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be squeezed in between the two tournaments and will be held from December 1 to 29. The season will begin on September 20 with the men’s and women’s U-19 one-day tournaments. These dates might still be subject to change as the Covid-19 situation evolves in the country.

With just two-and-a-half months allotted for the Ranji Trophy this season, the challenge will be to conduct the whole tournament in its usual format. The 2019-20 Ranji campaign, for instance, took a little over three months to be completed. State associations are waiting to hear from the BCCI on how the 38-team first-class tournament – which was cancelled last season for the first time in its history – will be compressed into the available window.

“The restart date for the 2021-22 BCCI domestic season has been reviewed with all stakeholders, as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah told the state associations in an email sent on Thursday.

The BCCI has intimated that the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be held in the usual format, with five Elite groups containing six teams each and one Plate group consisting of eight teams.

The BCCI has also mentioned that each squad can have a maximum of 30 members, comprising a minimum of 20 players. Accordingly, the number of support staff members has been capped at a total of 10. The teams have also been encouraged to have a team physician specifically to manage Covid-related issues.