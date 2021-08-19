STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Carlos Brathwaite to launch virtual trophy tour

Carlos Brathwaite, the star of the last ICC men's T20 World Cup 2016, will launch the Trophy Tour on Thursday.

Published: 19th August 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite

West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: With just two months to go for the start of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021, the Trophy Tour begins its virtual journey around the globe on Thursday, inviting fans to take it to places it has never been before.

Carlos Brathwaite, the star of the last ICC men's T20 World Cup, whose four consecutive sixes in the last over of the final against England helped the West Indies claim the title in 2016, will launch the Trophy Tour on Thursday, reciting a poem that aims to capture the essence of T20 cricket and celebrate the dreams and hopes of aspiring cricketers globally.

"Given the disruption caused to our world by the global pandemic a globe-trotting Trophy Tour was not feasible, instead this year every cricket fan on earth can get involved in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, as we ask fans to take the trophy to more cricket playing nations than ever before," ICC said in a statement.

Speaking on the tour, Brathwaite, the star of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2016, said: "This trophy brings back memories of one of the best nights of my life and so it gives me great joy to be associated with this unique trophy tour, where fans get to take it to places it has never been.

"Imagine taking it to the Eiffel Tower? Or the Taj Mahal? I am personally looking forward to all the exciting content fans are going to create and would encourage everyone to channel their inner creativity and get involved," he added.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy can be accessed virtually through a 3D augmented reality filter, housed on the official T20 World Cup Facebook and Instagram pages.

Through this filter, fans are encouraged to get creative and take control of the tour, taking the trophy wherever they would like to. This could be their backyard, local cricket club or even a popular landmark in their city.

The best of the fan-generated content will be collated and celebrated weekly on the T20 World Cup's social media channels where fans can also win signed event merchandise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carlos Brathwaite ​T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 ICC T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2021
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp