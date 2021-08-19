STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
M Kaushik Gandhi's century puts Jolly Rovers in control

Kaushik and Aparajith (61) raised 135 runs in 247 balls for the second wicket to lay a solid platform for the middle order to exploit.

Tamil Nadu cricketer M Kaushik Gandhi

Tamil Nadu cricketer M Kaushik Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Riding on M Kaushik Gandhi’s century (112 runs; 195 balls, 16x4), Jolly Rovers posted 372 in 100 overs against Young Stars on the first day of the semifinal of the senior division league of the TNCA at Gurunanank College grounds here on Wednesday. 

Kaushik and Aparajith (61) raised 135 runs in 247 balls for the second wicket to lay a solid platform for the middle order to exploit. R Silambarasan was the most successful bowler for Young Stars picking up six wickets. In another semifinal at SRMC, Globe Trotters were bundled out for 170 by Vijay CC with L Vignesh bagging five wickets In reply, Vijay CC were comfortably placed at 109 for no loss in 34 overs at stumps.

Brief scores (semifinals): At SRMC: Globe Trotters 170 in 58.3 ovs (Sanvir Singh 35, Maan K Bafna 69 n.o., Akash Sumra 34, Rahil Shah 3/32, L Vignesh 5/30) vs Vijay CC 109 for no loss in 34 ovs (KB Arun Karthick 56 batting, L Suryapprakash 51 batting). At IC-Guru Nanak: Jolly Rovers 372 in 100 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 112 (195b, 16x4), B Aparajith 61, B Indrajith 48, Ankeet Bawne 31, R Sonu Yadav 47, R Nilesh Subramanian 36 n.o., R Silambarasn 6/70) vs Young Stars.

Karthik shines
Karthik Aditya’s 44 was the highlight of AG’s Office 30-run win over Gurunanank college in the 51st All-India YSCA trophy tournament.

Brief scores: Little Hearts CA 112 all out in 27.2 ovs (Kriba Nithyanand 25, P Sathish 3/13) lost to Indian Bank 116/4 in 26.1 ovs (Jaffer Ali Khan 46 n.o.). MoM: Jaffer Ali; Freyer International 178/9 in 30 ovs (Suman Jain 30, Subramania Siva 42, Trllok Nag 3/37) lost to SRM IST 179/5 in 27.2 ovs (Praveen Kumar 44, U Mukilesh 66, Mokit Hariharan 29). MoM: U Mukilesh; YSCA ‘B’ 143/7 in 30 ovs (S Daniel 44, Ranjith kumar 28 n.o.) lost to IOB 91/3 in 16.3 ovs (Harshavardhan 40, Abhishek 30 n.o.). (Rain stops play. IOB declared winners on better run-rate). MoM: Harshavardhan; AG’s Office 140/8 in 30 ovs (Karthik Aditya 44) bt Gurunanak college 110 all out in 29.1 ovs (Arun 25, Pradhipan 3/15). MoM:  Karthik Aditya.

Chirag sails into quarters
Top-seed Chirag Duhan of Haryana beat statemate Parv Nage 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 in the boys’ pre-quarterfinals of the Tennishub-MPTA national junior U-18 clay court tennis championship.

Results (pre-quarterfinals): Boys: Chirag Duhan (HR) bt Parv Nage (HR) 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Aditya Nandal (HR) bt Deep Munim (MP) 6-3, 6-2; Denim Yadav (MP) bt Yuvan Nandal (HR) 6-4, 6-2; Dhruv Vikrambhai Hirpara GJ bt Dhananjay Athreya (TN) 6-2, 6-0; Yogee Panwar (HR) bt Azmeer Shaikh (MH) 6-4, 6-1; Daksh Ashok Agarwal (MH) bt Arjun Premkumar (KA) 6-1, 6-1; Daksh Prasad (MP) bt Rushil Khosla (UP) 7-6 (9), 6-4; Saheb G Sodhi (MH) bt Mukil Ramanan (TN) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5). Girls: Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Ruma Ashutosh Gaikaiwari (MH) 6-3, 6-3; Tejsavi Dabas (DL) bt Ananya SR  (TN) 6-4, 6-1; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (TN) bt Apurva Vemuri (TS) 6-4, 6-3; Veda Raju P (TS) bt Mirudhula Palanivel (TN) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Akanksha Nitture (MH) bt Madhurima Sawant (MH) 6-2, 6-1.

