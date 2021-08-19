STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali returns to Somerset for third stint with Club

Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali will be returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground for a third stint with Somerset.

Published: 19th August 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali

Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SOMERSET: Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali will be returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground for a third stint with Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCC).

Azhar's return to Somerset is subjected to obtaining the appropriate visa and NOC. The 36-year-old batsman first joined Somerset in 2018 and returned the following season, during which he played a vital role in Somerset's Royal London Cup success.

"I am very excited to be returning to Somerset. It has become like a second home for me. It is a special Club and I hope that I can contribute to more success because the Members, staff and supporters deserve it," said Azhar in a statement.

"I have been made to feel so welcome in my previous times with the Club and I look forward to representing the County again this year," he added.

In his 17 First-Class matches for the Club, the Pakistan batsman has scored over 800 runs with a best of 125. He was also presented with his County Cap by Marcus Trescothick in 2019.

He will be available for at least three of Somerset's remaining County Championship matches and, subject to qualification, the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.

"Azhar Ali is a class act, both on and off the field. His performances speak for themselves, but what people don't see is the amount of time he is happy to devote to working with the younger players throughout the squad," said Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry

"He embodies everything that you want an overseas player to be. His experience and quality will be invaluable to us in the Championship run in, and we are delighted to have secured the services," Hurry added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Azhar Ali Somerset Somerset County Cricket Club
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp