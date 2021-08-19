STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shubham Ranjane, Shrikant Wagh, Eknath Kerkar join Goa for upcoming domestic season

Left-arm pacer Shrikant Wagh, who made his first-class debut in 2007, has featured in 64 matches notching up 1646 runs.

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa have roped in the trio of all-rounder Shubham Ranjane, pacer Shrikant Wagh and wicketkeeper-batsman Eknath Kerkar as their outstation players for the upcoming domestic season.

The development was confirmed to PTI on Thursday by Goa Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Vipul Phadke.

The 27-year-old Ranjane, a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer, has played 12 first-class matches and scored 513 runs while claiming five wickets.

Left-arm pacer Wagh, who made his first-class debut in 2007, has featured in 64 matches notching up 1646 runs.

The 32-year-old has taken 161 wickets with best bowling figures of 5/23.

Kerkar, 27, has played only two first-class matches in his nascent domestic career for Mumbai after making his debut in 2018.

The BCCI had earlier announced that the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20 format), Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI format) and Ranji Trophy will be held this year.

Last season, BCCI had not conducted the Ranji Trophy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

