STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli most foul-mouthed individual: Former England batsman Nick Compton

Former England batsman Nick Compton has referred to Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the most foul-mouthed individual.

Published: 19th August 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former England batsman Nick Compton

Former England batsman Nick Compton (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: Former England batsman Nick Compton has referred to Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the "most foul-mouthed individual".

In a tweet, the 38-year-old who scored 775 runs in 16 Test matches between 2012 and 2016, recalled an incident from 2012 during a Test series in India.

"Isn't Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I'll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing [emoticon: swearing face] stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are," said Compton in a tweet in which he also praised the level-headedness of Sachin Tendulkar, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

Compton's grandfather Denis Compton represented England in 78 Test matches between 1937 and 1957 during a time when cricket was considered a gentleman's game and had few instances of on-field sledging which became a regular feature from 1970s and gained in proportion during the 1990s and 2000s due to the behaviour of Australian cricketers.

Kohli was involved in an altercation with England pace bowler James Anderson during the second Test which India won on the fifth and final day.

However, Kohli shook hands with the 39-year-old England pacer who is the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

The 32-year-old India No. 4 batsman has been expressive on the field and has also been involved in altercations with players like Steve Smith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nick Compton Virat Kohli England England Cricket India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series India vs England Second Test
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp