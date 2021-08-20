STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay CC to meet Jolly Rovers in final of TNCA first division

Vijay CC declared their innings on 273 for 1 with a lead of 103 runs, soon after Paul reached his three figure mark.

Published: 20th August 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Centuries by KB Arun Karthick (104 n.o.; 153b, 11x4, 1x6) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (100 n.o.; 71b, 15x4, 3x6) for Vijay CC were the feature of the drawn match against Globe Trotters on the second day of the semifinals of the TNCA first division league at SRMC here on Thursday.

Vijay CC declared their innings on 273 for 1 with a lead of 103 runs, soon after Paul reached his three figure mark. In the other semifinal at Gurunanak College, DT Chandrasekar’s 5 for 47 and Jalaj Saxena’s 4 for 57 came in handy for Jolly Rovers to bag a lead of 192 runs over Young Stars in the drawn match. Jolly Rovers CC will meet Vijay CC in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from Sunday.

Summarised scores: Semifinals: At SRMC: Globe Trotters 170 drew with Vijay CC 273/1 declared in 63.5 ovs (KB Arun Karthick 104 n.o. L Suryapprakash 65, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 100 n.o.); At Guru Nanak: Jolly Rovers 372 drew with Young Stars 180 in 49.5 ovs (M Kamalesh 47, Ankur Julka 26, Jalaj Saxena 4/57, DT Chandrasekar 5/47).

Gurunanak reach semifinal
Gurjapneet Singh’s 3 for 16 helped Gurunanak College beat IOB by two runs in a thrilling quarterfinal match at the 51st All-India YSCA Trophy.

Summarised scores: YSCA ‘B’ 64 in 23.1 ovs (AC Pradhipan 4/8, Ashwin Balaji 3/16) lost to AG’s Office 67/1 in 8.2 ovs (Rajkumar 37 n.o., Nidish Rajagopal 26 n.o.); Gurunanak College 173/6 in 30 ovs (S Aravind 44, Bharath Hariharan 38, Anirudh Seshadri 49 n.o.) bt IOB 171/9 in 30 ovs (Gokul 35, Abhishek Hegde 44, Nirmal Kumar 26, Vaibhav 27, Seshan Muthu 4/19, Gurjapneet Singh 3/16); Indian Bank 133/9 in 30 ovs (A Jerome 50; Trilok Nag 3/23) lost to SRM IST 134/3 in 16.3 ovs (U Mukilesh 35, Mohit Hariharan 33 n.o.); Freyer International 170/8 in 28 ovs (Subramania Siva 42, Sasidev 42) bt Little Hearts CA 146 in 27.3 ovs (Sujendran 39, Avinash 33, Srikaran 5/13).

Sodhi shocks Prasad
Unseeded Saheb Sodhi caused an upset 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5) win over seventh seed Daksh Prasad in the boys’ quarterfinals of the Tennishub-MPTA national junior U-18 clay court tennis championship.

Results: Quarterfinals: Boys: Chirag Duhan (HR) bt Aditya Nandal (HR) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Denim Yadav (MP) bt Dhruv Vikrambhai Hirpara (GJ) 1-0 (retd); Yogee Panwar (HR) bt Daksh Ashok Agarwal (MH) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4; Saheb G Sodhi (MH) bt Daksh Prasad (MP) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5);
Girls: Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Tejsavi Dabas (DL) 6-1, 6-4; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (TN) bt Riya Uboveja (GJ) 6-1, 6-2; Suhitha Maruri (KA) bt Kaavya Palani (TN) 6-2, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture (MH) bt Veda Raju Prapurna (TS) 5-0 (retd).

National motorcycle racing c’ship
A fully sanitised MMRT will witness a congregation of the country’s top talent in the first round of the MRF-MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship that begins on Friday.

