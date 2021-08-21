STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Afghanistan series: Pakistan Cricket Board puts national camp and team selection on hold

The ACB is said to be in talks with the Taliban authorities and US troops which are controlling all flights in and out of Kabul airport.

Published: 21st August 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board has put on hold a training camp that was scheduled to start on Saturday in Lahore and also the announcement of its squad for the One-Day series against Afghanistan next month in Sri Lanka.

With Taliban taking over the reins of Afghanistan and the country facing its worst crisis in last two decades, the PCB wants a confirmation from Afghanistan Cricket Board whether the series is on and only the will they announce the squad.

The series is due to begin on September 3 in Hambantota in Sri Lanka with the Sri Lanka board hosting the matches on behalf of the ACB.

The official said the Afghanistan cricket authorities are yet to confirm when their players will leave Kabul for Colombo and also the schedule of the matches.

"Once they give us the complete series travel plans and itinerary we will have the camp and also release our squad," he said.

The ACB is said to be in talks with the Taliban authorities and US troops which are controlling all flights in and out of Kabul airport.

One senior Afghan cricket official said they would soon get the permission and details of how and when their players will fly out of Kabul to Colombo.

Pakistan is expected to rest senior players including captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and pacers, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the series which is the first bilateral series between the two countries.

The four senior players are being rested to be fresh for the home series against New Zealand and England and the World T20 Cup in UAE.

Afghanistan is also among the participating nations at the WCT20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board Afghanistan series
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp