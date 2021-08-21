STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Royal Challengers Bangalore domestic players, staff to leave for UAE on August 29

RCB said on Saturday that the Indian domestic players, support staff and team management will leave for UAE on August 29.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) said on Saturday that the Indian domestic players, support staff and team management will leave for UAE on August 29 ahead of the second leg of the IPL.

"In terms of the Indian players -- minus the ones in England -- support staff and team management will be assembling in Bengaluru on August 21, following which the team will undergo seven days of quarantine and will undergo Covid tests for three days during the period of quarantine," said Rajesh Menon, vice-president and head, Royal Challengers Bangalore in a virtual press conference.

He added, "The team will then depart via a chartered flight from Bangalore on the afternoon of August 29. After landing in the UAE, the players will have a six days hard quarantine and testing protocol as per the BCCI. If you look at other players and support staff in overseas terms, they will start coming in on August 29 and undergo six days of quarantine.

"Once we are all clear, we will hit the field and will have a clear practice schedule which Mike (Hesson) and the team will draw up," concluded Menon.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will resume their campaign in IPL 2021 on September 20 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals reached Dubai on Saturday while Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have started their practice sessions after completing quarantine in UAE. The mega event will resume on September 19 with Mumbai taking on Chennai in Dubai.

