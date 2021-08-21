STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trying to keep Rashid Khan busy: Trent Rockets skipper Lewis Gregory

Rashid Khan is representing Trent Rockets which played the eliminator against Southern Brave on Friday night.

Published: 21st August 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: Trent Rockets have rallied behind their Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who they feel is "not his regular bubbly self" during the ongoing The Hundred tournament.

"We have a fantastic group of lads and they have really rallied around him, trying to keep him busy and look after him as much as we can," said Trent Rockets skipper Lewis Gregory to Sky Sports.

"I know he has been around a long time but he is still a young lad. You can see he is not his regular bubbly self and all we can really do is try and pick him up."

Khan, who is among the best bowlers in T20 format, and is in huge demand around the world, is the joint highest wicket-taker along with England's Adil Rashid (prior to the start of Friday's eliminator) with 12 wickets.

He has also managed an economy rate under eight.

"The guy is unbelievable. He has done it all around the world and he is doing it in England this year.

"When you throw in the circumstances with what's going on back home where his family are, it's nothing short of amazing. What he brings to his country and cricket is huge.

"He is fully focused on his cricket."

