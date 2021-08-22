STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

​India vs England: Visitors arrive at Headingley Stadium ahead of third Test

Virat Kohli-led Indian team on Sunday arrived at Headingley Stadium to begin practice for the third Test against England.

Published: 22nd August 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Cricket Team

Indian Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Virat Kohli-led Indian team on Sunday arrived here at Headingley Stadium to begin practice for the third Test against England.

The third Test between the two sides will get underway from Wednesday. The first Test had ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game.

"Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Our venue for the 3rd Test against England," the BCCI tweeted.

After the win in the third Test, India opening batsman KL Rahul said that if the opposition chooses to engage in verbals with his side, then they very well know how to give it back.

India and England provided an intense spectacle on day five as players from both sides engaged in verbals and in the end, it was Kohli's team who emerged triumphant in an engaging match.

"Look, personally, it shows how badly both teams want to win. When both teams go at each other, it shows how badly both teams want to win and that is how Test cricket is played. We as a team are never shy to say a word or two, if someone goes at one of our players and the rest of 10 guys get pumped, that is the kind of team we are," said Rahul during a virtual press conference.

"If you go after one of our guys, you are going after the whole team. That is why bowlers were really keen to go out there. This is what people come to watch and this highly speaks about how badly each team wants to win. We are looking forward to the next three games, both teams are going to come hard," he added.

Meanwhile, the England Test squad will also report to its Leeds base on Sunday. England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-player squad for the third Test.

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan returned to the Test squad for the first time in three years. Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has also been included.

He has yet to make his Test debut but will be aiming to add to his England credentials, having already been capped by the senior side in ODIs and IT20s.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series Headingley Stadium India vs England Third Test
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp