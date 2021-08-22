​India vs England: Visitors arrive at Headingley Stadium ahead of third Test

By ANI

LEEDS: Virat Kohli-led Indian team on Sunday arrived here at Headingley Stadium to begin practice for the third Test against England.

The third Test between the two sides will get underway from Wednesday. The first Test had ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game.

"Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Our venue for the 3rd Test against England," the BCCI tweeted.

After the win in the third Test, India opening batsman KL Rahul said that if the opposition chooses to engage in verbals with his side, then they very well know how to give it back.

India and England provided an intense spectacle on day five as players from both sides engaged in verbals and in the end, it was Kohli's team who emerged triumphant in an engaging match.

"Look, personally, it shows how badly both teams want to win. When both teams go at each other, it shows how badly both teams want to win and that is how Test cricket is played. We as a team are never shy to say a word or two, if someone goes at one of our players and the rest of 10 guys get pumped, that is the kind of team we are," said Rahul during a virtual press conference.

"If you go after one of our guys, you are going after the whole team. That is why bowlers were really keen to go out there. This is what people come to watch and this highly speaks about how badly each team wants to win. We are looking forward to the next three games, both teams are going to come hard," he added.

Meanwhile, the England Test squad will also report to its Leeds base on Sunday. England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-player squad for the third Test.

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan returned to the Test squad for the first time in three years. Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has also been included.

He has yet to make his Test debut but will be aiming to add to his England credentials, having already been capped by the senior side in ODIs and IT20s.