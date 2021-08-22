STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

After pulling out of IPL, Jos Buttler might skip Ashes and last Test vs India

Jos Buttler might skip the Ashes tour scheduled for the end of the year over concerns about taking his family along due to Australia's coronavirus restrictions.

Published: 22nd August 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler might skip the Ashes tour scheduled for the end of the year over concerns about taking his family along due to Australia's coronavirus restrictions. Buttler has already pulled out of the second leg of the 2021 IPL due to the birth of his second child and gave an indication about missing the final Test against India at Old Trafford too.

With his second child's due date coming on the first day of the final Test against India at Old Trafford, Buttler may skip the match in order to be with his wife Louise and two-year-old daughter Georgia. In 2019, Buttler had cut short his stint with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL to fly back home for Georgia's birth.

"Obviously the most important thing is to be there for my wife. If that means missing cricket, I'll miss cricket," asserted Buttler in an interview to The Times on Sunday.

He added, "With my wife expecting our second child and with the uncertainty around the rest of the winter, it's important for me to stay at home before the World Cup. I love the IPL, but without knowing what the rest of the winter looks like, it's impossible to commit to that.

"One of the challenges is working out where the line is where you say I can't do that. I've sacrificed a lot for cricket and my wife and family have sacrificed a lot. You have to be open to that (saying no). It would be incredibly disappointing if some players feel like they can't do it, but we're in a world at the moment where that is a possibility," said the 30-year-old.

With England scheduled to play in the men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November before flying to Australia for Ashes, it means that the players who feature in both events will be away from their families for four months.

"Covid is incredibly challenging for everyone and Australia has a very strict policy in how they've tried to deal with it. An added complication is that it's been a long time now (living in bio-bubbles). If this was the first time we were potentially going away in this manner you might find it more manageable but having spent a long time in Covid environments already, it makes it tough," said Buttler.

"We've been doing this for a lot longer than we all hoped. Even playing cricket in England it's almost like being on tour. Families don't come and go like they used to and you could get home between games. Until we get more information about what it (the Australia tour) might look like, it's impossible to know what decision you're making," concluded Buttler.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2021 Jos Buttler ashes ​India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test series India Vs England Third Test
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp