Gargi Banerjee appointed Indian women's team manager for Australia tour

Gargi Banerjee has been named as the manager of the Indian women's team for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Published: 22nd August 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's cricket team

Indian women's cricket team (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Gargi Banerjee has been named as the manager of the Indian women's team for the upcoming tour of Australia.

India will lock horns with Australia in three ODIs at North Sydney Oval (September 19) and the Junction Oval (September 22 and 24) to open the summer before the standalone Test match at the WACA Ground (September 30-October 3).

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya congratulated Banerjee on her appointment.

"Former India Player #GargiBanerjee appointed as manager of Indian Women's Team for their Tour to #Australia. President, #AvishekDalmiya congratulated her and wished her all the best for the assignment," CAB Cricket tweeted.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Banerjee is currently part of the CAB Apex Council and will join the Indian camp on Sunday evening in Bengaluru.

Coming back to the Australia series, India's tour will conclude with three T20Is at North Sydney Oval (Oct 7, 9, and 11), with the hosts set to break for the WBBL before the Women's Ashes series.

The Indian women's side is slated to depart for the tour on August 29 or 30 and will serve a 14-day quarantine upon reaching Australia.

