STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of third Test against India

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test against India at Leeds due to a jarred right shoulder.

Published: 23rd August 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

England pacer Mark Wood

England pacer Mark Wood (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LEEDS: England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test against India at Leeds due to a jarred right shoulder. The 31-year-old sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's while diving to stop a boundary.

Despite Wood returning to bowl on the last day of the Lord's Test, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday that he will not be fit to play in the third Test. Wood had taken five wickets in England's 151-run loss to India at Lord's.

"He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team. The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match," said a statement from the ECB.

Wood joins Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes on the injured list. Ben Stokes is still unavailable as he is still on a break from cricket to focus on his mental health.

Wood's absence means that Saqib Mahmood is in line for a Test debut at Headingley. It also puts Craig Overton in contention to get into the playing eleven.

The third Test between England and India starts from Wednesday. India are leading the five-match series 1-0.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mark Wood India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series India vs England Third Test
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp