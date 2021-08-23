Kousik lifts Vijay CC with fighting 88  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Offie Jalaj Saxena (4/49) and medium pacer R Sonu Yadav (3/51) helped Jolly Rovers restrict Vijay CC to 245 in their first essay on the opening day of the final of the Senior Division league of the TNCA here at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday.

In reply, Jolly Rovers were reeling at 37 for 3 in 14.5 overs at stumps with L Vignesh picking up all the three wickets. Put into bat, Vijay CC got off to a disastrous start as the team lost its in-form opener KB Arun Karthik cheaply.

Thereafter, the other opener, L Suryapprakash, made 40 off 70 balls. But the rest of the Vijay CC top batsmen — Pradosh Ranjan Paul, skipper Vijay Shankar, Daryl Ferrario, Shahrukh Khan — returned to pavilion without giving much work to the scorers.

All-rounder J Kousik waged a lone battle with the tail to post 88 and help Vijay CC get past the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: At MA Chidambaram: Vijay C C 245 in 82.3 ovs (L Suryapprakash 40, J Kousik 88, Jalaj Saxena 4/49, R Sonu Yadav 3/51) vs Jolly Rovers 37/3 in 14.5 ovs (B Aparajith 18 batting, L Vignesh 3/16).

Double for Rajini, Jagan

Veterans Rajini Krishnan and Jagan Kumar stamped their class with a double each in the two premium categories as did Alwin Sundar in the novice class while Ryhana Bee staged a winning comeback in the girls’ section as the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship concluded at the MMRT here on Sunday.

Rajini, 41, won both the races in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category for his team RACR Castrol Power Racing.

Jagan, 31, winner of cumulative nine national titles, was outstanding in repeating his Saturday’s victory in the Pro-Stock 165cc class by taking the top honours in Race-2 on Sunday though he had to work hard for it. Fellow-international, Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) chased Jagan all through the eight laps in a futile bid to overtake and the two crossed the line in that order, followed by TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar.

Narrow win for Royal Enfield

Riding on Prashanth’s 3 for 37, Royal Enfield defeated Indusind Bank by seven runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial tournament.

Brief scores: Royal Enfield 148/9 in 28 ovs (Kaleeswaran 33, Prashanth 32, Santhosh 3/38) bt Indusind Bank 141/7 in 28 ovs (Madan 28, Prashanth 3/37); Equitas Bank 92 all out in 26.4 ovs (Hariharan 4/18) lost to YSCA 95 for 3 in 21.4 ovs (Siddarth 31 n.o).

