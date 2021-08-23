Superhuman effort required from England: Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

By IANS

NEW DELHI: England will require a "superhuman effort" to make a comeback in the ongoing five-match Test series against India, feels former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar.

The legendary cricketer expects the Virat Kohli-led Team India to hold sway over England after their emphatic 151-run win over the hosts in the second Test at the Lord's. the first Test at Trent Bridge was declared a draw after the fifth day's play was washed off by rain.

"India have dealt a psychological blow to England and it will take a superhuman effort from the home team to come back in the series. Yes, cricket is a game of uncertainties and things can turn around quite dramatically but for that to happen it will take a miracle," Gavaskar wrote in his column for The Telegraph India.

Gavaskar further said England are relying heavily on skipper and premier batsman Joe Root in the five-match series. Topping the batting chart in the series, Root has amassed 386 runs in the first two games against India.

"At the start of the fifth day's play, the general thinking was that England would win the game. But, on a last-day pitch even 180 would have been tough as seen by the team being dismissed for 120 and losing by a big margin. Their batting depends so much on Root that if he doesn't hold the innings together, then the innings comes apart at the seams," Gavaskar added.