STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

T20 World Cup: Dinesh Karthik names Hardik Pandya as main player

Dinesh Karthik has named all-rounder Hardik Pandya as a main player for India in the upcoming men's T20 World Cup.

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DUBAI: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has named all-rounder Hardik Pandya as a main player for India in the upcoming men's T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October and November.

"For India, when you want to win big tournaments you need characters, people who are up for a fight. For me that is Hardik Pandya. He is there with the ball, he is there with the bat and he plays a critical role with the bat because every time India has floundered a little bit or wants to up their run-rate he is the guy. He can hit most bowlers to most parts of the ground. T20 batting is a lot about bat speed and he has a plenty of that. Even his bowling is very clever. He's gone on to become a leader of the pack, you can see him talking a lot on the ground, helping out other bowlers. For me he is going to be very critical," said Karthik in an ICC Digital Show.

The 36-year-old Karthik, who was a member of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, pointed out Nicholas Pooran to be a very important player for reigning champions West Indies in the tournament.

"Nicholas Pooran, for me he is somebody who is special. I do think when he finishes his career he will be one of the T20 greats because of the way he bats. There is something called bat swing and I think he's probably got the best bat swing in world cricket. He could hit a cricket ball further than most have ever done. For me that makes him really special. He's a very important player if West Indies need to move forward in this tournament. When he does well, more often than not we'll see West Indies smiling."

Karthik felt that if Australia have to get their hands on the silverware, they will need the pace and variations of their spearhead Mitchell Starc to deliver in decisive moments. Australia is yet to win a men's T20 World Cup.

"Mitchell Starc, if he comes good for Australia he will be bowling those important overs, up front at the death. He hasn't been going too well of late but the last series against West Indies, especially in the ODI format, he's found his rhythm back, he's got the ball to come back in and he's got people with sheer pace. I'm hoping he holds onto that because if Australia were too do any damage in this tournament, he would play a critical role and for me he is a key player as well."

The men's T20 World Cup starts from October 17 and ends on November 14 in Oman and UAE. The Super 12 stage commences from October 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 ICC T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2021
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp