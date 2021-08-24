STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Financial security encouraging batsmen to go bang-bang: Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar was asked if better protective equipment were encouraging batsmen to play more aggressively than before.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: Former India opener and captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that financial security provided by T20 leagues is allowing batsmen to go bang-bang nowadays which was not common during the times he played.

Gavaskar was asked if better protective equipment were encouraging batsmen to play more aggressively than before.

"It is not just the protective gear. I think it is the cushion that they have in terms of the T20 leagues that they can be part of. When we played, whatever income we got, 500 rupees or when I finished playing cricket, it was 5,000 rupees for a Test match, that was extra income for us," said Gavaskar at a public conversation with Ashis Ray organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE) London.

"If we didn't do well, we were dropped from the Test team. We had to go back to our jobs -- with Tatas, Railways, Air India, Steel Authority of India -- 9 to 5 job. Today that worry or fear is not there. You have the IPL, the Big Bash, there is also the Hundred. Though Big Bash and Hundred don't pay as much, there is that cusion. So there is not a worry. The batsman thinks, "I'll go bang-bang. So what if I score quick runs, I get out. Never mind". That cusion. It is a mental thing. Why would you go bang, bang unless you know you have got something waiting for you. That is the way I look at it," added Gavaskar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp