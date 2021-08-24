STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India's test of supremacy

With 1-0 lead, Kohli & Co look to strengthen their grip in the third Test at Headingley.

Published: 24th August 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Cricket Team

Indian Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second day of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds – August 26 – will mark exactly 19 years to the day since India completed a storied win over England at this venue. That heady victory in the English summer of 2002, crafted under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly amid the heroics of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar among others, was a turning point in changing the perception of Indian cricket for the better and remains etched in the minds of many generations of Indian cricket fans.

As Team India returns to the county of Yorkshire for a Test for the first time since then, there has been a significant transformation in Indian cricket of course. Back in 2002, Ganguly’s boys were not just looking to level the series after a thrashing at Lord’s but also seeking to turn over a new leaf and establish that they were a force away from home too. They managed to do that with some success – as victories at Adelaide, Johannesburg and Perth in the next few years would testify – and provided a foundation for the current bunch to build on.

India’s victory on the final day at Lord’s last week was special alright, but such wins are no longer one-off occurrences and aren't celebrated with the grand fervour that they garnered in the past. Especially having scripted a series win for the ages against a full-strength Australia earlier this year, nothing less than a series win in England would satisfy a team that is looking to stamp its imprint all around the cricketing globe.
For that to materialise, Virat Kohli and his boys will be sensing a great opportunity at Headingley. Given that the current England team largely has fond memories of the venue – it is where Ben Stokes unleashed his pyrotechnics against Australia in the Ashes a couple of years ago – a victory for the Indians here would deflate the hosts like little else. There is no Stokes to come to England’s rescue this time, nor do they have the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood (out of the third Test). It is a depleted England unit for sure, but this Indian team certainly doesn’t think it would be impeded even if it was coming up against the hosts’ strongest XI.  

“Even when the key players are playing, we think we can beat anyone in the world. We don’t wait for the opposition to be weak. That’s not how we play and approach every series,” Kohli declared on the eve of the third Test.

Kohli’s focus, instead, is more on the nature of the surface on offer at Leeds and the combination that will serve them best. On Tuesday, he kept his cards close to his chest. While he initially indicated that there is no reason to change a winning combination, he changed tack in response to another query.  

“We got no reason to change anything unless people have niggles. We haven’t encountered that. Obviously, you don’t want to disturb a winning combo especially when the team has celebrated an incredible win in the second Test,” he said, before keeping the door open for Ashwin’s inclusion. “As far as Ash goes, we are quite surprised to see how the pitch looks. I thought there will be more grass and it will be more spicy or lively. But it isn’t the case. We will choose the XI also depending on what the pitch could become on the third or fourth day.”

Regardless of the choice of personnel, they have all the armoury to strengthen their hold on the series and leave Headingley with a 2-0 lead. If they do so and show no mercy as frontrunners, it will also indicate how far Indian cricket has come since their previous win at Headingley 19 summers ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kohli India vs England
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp