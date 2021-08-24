STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ireland call up 15-year-old Amy Hunter for T20 WC European qualifier

Hunter has replaced batter Shauna Kavanagh who had to withdraw from the Ireland squad after a positive COVID test.

Published: 24th August 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Amy Hunter has been called up to the Ireland women's squad. (Photo | Cricket Ireland Facebook)

By ANI

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland confirmed that 15-year-old Amy Hunter has been called up to the Ireland women's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup European qualifier in Spain.

Hunter has replaced batter Shauna Kavanagh who had to withdraw from the Ireland squad after a positive COVID test.

"Hunter will replace Shauna Kavanagh who has unfortunately had to withdraw from the squad after a positive COVID test," Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

Hunter made her international debut in May 2021 against Scotland and has two caps for Ireland to date.

Coming back to the competition, the tournament is slated to be played from August 26-31.

The qualifier, which is two steps away from the World Cup, will see France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Scotland, and Turkey all competing with France and Turkey taking part in an ICC women's event for the first time ever.

The qualifier will be played at La Manga Club in Spain in a round-robin format, with just the top team of the six participating countries progressing to the 2022 ICC women's World T20 qualifier tournament.

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket Ireland Amy Hunter ICC T20 World Cup womens cricket
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp