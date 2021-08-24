STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mohammed Siraj knows he can get anyone out at any stage, not surprised by his growth: Virat Kohli

Mohammed Siraj's meteoric rise is hardly a surprise for India skipper Virat Kohli who says the pacer's confidence has now risen.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEEDS: Mohammed Siraj's meteoric rise is hardly a surprise for India skipper Virat Kohli who says the pacer's confidence has now risen to a level where he believes that he can get any batsman out at any point of the game.

The youngest in a lethal quartet also comprising Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, the 27-year-old Hyderabad pacer has taken 11 wickets in the first two Tests of the series against England.

His impeccable line and length and control has troubled the home batsmen consistently.

Eight of his 11 wickets came at the Lord's Test that India won by 151 runs.

Kohli said the tour of Australia took his confidence to another level.

"I was not surprised at all (with his growth) because I have seen him from close quarters. He is a guy who has always had the skill. You need the confidence to back that skill, the Australia series provided him with that boost and confidence," Kohli said at a virtual media interaction on the eve of the third Test.

"He is walking around knowing he can get anyone out at any stage and the belief in his game has been elevated to another level, hence you see results of what he is doing," the skipper added.

Kohli also said that Siraj's confidence makes him flamboyant.

"I am really happy to see him coming into his own, he is going to be this kind of bowler, who is in your face and who is looking to get guys out and who is not scared, he is not going to take a backward step."

Kohli was also full of praise for his openers -- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul -- and expected them to continue their good form.

Rohit (36, 12, 83 and 21) and Rahul (84, 26, 129, 5) have given India a solid platform so far in the series.

"The opening combination, when you are playing overseas, is one of the most important factors. So, the way KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have played, has been outstanding and we hope that they continue in the same manner.

"To set out the right platform from where the team can build on and that is what they provided us in both the Tests so that is definitely a big boost for us," a pleased captain said.

Kohli also said that he expected a different wicket at the Lord's than what the team eventually encountered.

"We were quite surprised to see the pitch the way it was, honestly I did not expect it and I thought there would be more grass. Anything is possible, we name a 12 and on the day, we have a look at the pitch, accordingly, we will go in with the right combination."

Asked if it seems that rival skipper Joe Root is under pressure considering the mistakes he made, especially when he could not get Indian tailenders, Shami and Bumrah out in the second innings, Kohli backed his counterpart.

"I don't know what an individual mindset is? You can make mistakes and planning at any given stage of the match, it does not necessarily mean you are under pressure.

"You just take a decision, which in hindsight was not correct. As captain, you always try to make the right decision and I am sure he was trying to do the same...if it's not right you take it on chin and move ahead as he did," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Mohammed Siraj India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test series India Vs England Third Test
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp