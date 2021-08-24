STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Women cricketers' salaries in The Hundred set to rise from next edition

Sanjay Patel is happy with the success of the tournament, claiming that 16.1 million people have watched The Hundred on television.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

The Hundred

The Hundred

By IANS

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison has said that the salaries of women cricketers playing in The Hundred will see a substantial increase compared to the inaugural edition of the tournament, which concluded recently.

There has been talk about women players getting far less compared to their male counterparts playing in The Hundred, with the highest-paid women cricketers getting 24,000 pounds while the lowest-paid male player in the tournament received 25,000 pounds. In fact, the lowest pay bracket for women cricketers in the event was 3,600 pounds.

The managing director of the tournament, Sanjay Patel, has said that the event was on target to provide a 10 million pound input into the game, and the ECB wants to use some of that money to make the tournament more lucrative for women cricketers.

"There's going to be some good news for women's salaries. You can expect that," Tom Harrison, the ECB chief executive, was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

"We've seen in year one how it's already delivering. It's provided outstanding entertainment for new and existing fans alike, unearthed new cricketing heroes, and it's been fantastic to see so many children and families enjoying the action. It's also changed the game for women's cricket, smashing record after record and creating role models for girls and boys to be inspired by," said Harrison.

"We need to grow cricket, reach more people and inspire more children to pick up a bat and ball and that's exactly what the Hundred does."

Patel too is happy with the success of the tournament, claiming that 16.1 million people have watched The Hundred on television, and Harrison said that to keep up the popularity of the tournament, the next edition too will have double-headers.

While the ECB had earlier envisaged hosting the men's and women's matches at different venues, the evolving pandemic situation forced the Board to alter its plans. And it resulted in larger crowds watching women's games.

"The double-header model wasn't the original proposition. We were forced to do that through Covid. But actually it's turned out to be one of the best things that's happened. It was an enforced change which has turned into a huge benefit," said Harrison.

Patel added that the, "men's and women's games just have to go together. For the next three or four years at least I think they have to be together."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Hundred ECB
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp