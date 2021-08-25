STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England and Indian players had heated exchange in Lord's Long Room after Day 3 of 2nd Test

England skipper Joe Root and India skipper Virat Kohli is believed to have exchanged words on their way to the dressing rooms as things looked like it could go out of hand.

England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring 100 runs not out during the third day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London.

England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring 100 runs not out during the third day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: England and India's players were involved in a heated confrontation in the Lord's Long Room after the third day's action in the second Test. As per Telegraph Sports, there were tense scenes in the Lord's pavilion which were prompted after Jasprit Bumrah bowled a barrage of bouncers to James Anderson in a ten-ball over.

Earlier, England pacer James Anderson also opened up about what happened between him and the Indian players during the final session of the third day of the Lord's Test. In the second innings of the Lord's Test, Anderson was seen having an animated chat with Bumrah after the Indian pacer unleashed a barrage of bouncers at him. After that, tempers flared and both teams engaged in verbals throughout the game.

"I was angry at the end. The emotion got the better of me and I felt I had to say something. I felt bad for doing that because it drew attention away from Rooty celebrating an amazing inning as he came off the field. I apologised to him afterwards for that but the emotion got the better of me. It happens sometimes," wrote Anderson in his column for the Telegraph.

The first Test ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game by 151 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Both sides will now lock horns in the third Test, beginning Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds.

