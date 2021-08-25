STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I think my best years as a Test cricketer are ahead of me: England pacer Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer believes that his best years in Test cricket are yet to come as he is still only 26.

England pacer Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: England pacer Jofra Archer believes that his best years in Test cricket are yet to come as he is still only 26. He has admitted that missing out on international cricket due to a recurring elbow issue has been frustrating.

Archer was ruled out of cricketing action for rest of the year following a recurrence of the stress fracture in his elbow. Apart from the current Test series against India, Archer will also miss the men's T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

"When I got the news that I'd be out for the rest of 2021 because I had suffered another stress fracture in my elbow, it was pretty tough to take. But I've always been of the view that everything happens for a reason, and the injury doesn't change the way I look at my career," wrote Archer in his column for Daily Mail on Wednesday.

"I've said many times before that Test cricket is the most important format to me and nothing has changed in that respect. It's frustrating to be sitting out an important series against India, as well as not being to make the trip to Australia this winter - not to mention the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE. If I do end up with another stress fracture, I may have a different view on things as regards to my future. But for the moment, I'm still only 26 and I think my best years as a Test cricketer are ahead of me," added Archer.

The Barbados-born pacer offered an explanation over why he went under the knife in May. "The reason I had an operation in May was because I wanted to sort out the problem once and for all. I don't want this thing hanging over me. I want to be out there again, taking wickets and helping win games for England," said Archer.

"Having said that, I'm trying to be cautious about when I make my comeback, but I guess there's a chance I'll be ready in time for England's three-Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean in March. But I can't make any promises, and I'll be seeing a specialist soon about the elbow," added Archer.

He concluded by saying, "I've played a lot of cricket over the last two years for England, Sussex and Rajasthan Royals at the IPL, and I could have been out for a year with that injury, so sitting out for six months is not much in the grand scheme of things. I tell myself that I'm not the first or last cricketer to be injured, and I understand that I have to do my time. I'm crossing my fingers that I'll be fit and firing again early next year."

Archer last featured in international cricket in the five-match T20I series against India in February, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.75.

