STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

If I was someone who wanted Cheteshwar Pujara to improve, I would try to create a lot more shots: Brian Lara

Brian Lara while talking about Cheteshwar Pujara stated that there are a lot of momentum swings in one's innings when a person bats that slowly.

Published: 25th August 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: West Indies legend Brian Lara while talking about India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara stated that there are a lot of momentum swings in one's innings when a person bats that slowly.

Pujara was part of the crucial 100-run partnership in 49.3 overs with Ajinkya Rahane in the second Test at Lord's against England which brought India back into the match. The Indian batter is known for his resilience on the pitch and his ability to dig deep in the most crucial moments of the match. He wears the bowlers down through his batting style till they get exhausted which results in his low strike rate.

Discussing Cheteshwar Pujara's strike rate in Test cricket, batting legend Lara on 'Follow The Blues', said, "Pujara, definitely for me, I mean as a batsman, I am not the same as a player, that ability to be so patient and score at such a low strike rate. So, for me, if I was a coach or if I was someone that wanted Pujara to improve, I would try to create a lot more shots and try to score a strike rate that is more beneficial to him and the team."

"He does the job, and I know the job he does, but I just feel that when you bat that slowly, there are a lot of momentum swings in your innings and you allow the bowlers so many deliveries at yourself, even before you get to three figures -- that you are going to find yourself coming up short a lot of times," he added.

Pujara will be looking to convert his good starts to maybe a good score soon as it has been more than 30 months and 34 innings since he scored a century. The first Test between England and India ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game by 151 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Both sides will now lock horns in the third Test, beginning Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds.

The five-match Test series in England is followed by a packed cricket calendar for 2021-22, and viewers can be a part of the journey by tuning in for exclusive content from the Blues exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brian Lara Cheteshwar Pujara
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp