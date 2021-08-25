STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India women's tour of Australia: Ex-Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh named as fielding coach

The All-India Senior Women's Selection Committee on Tuesday picked the squads for India Women's upcoming tour of Australia.

Indian women team. (Photo | Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh has been appointed the fielding coach of the Indian women's team for the upcoming tour of Australia. The multi-format tour will also see Amogh Pandit travelling with the squad as trainer.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the two appointments. "Subhadeep will be the fielding coach while Amogh is going as the trainer. For now, it is for the Australia tour and a call on a long-term appointment will be taken at the right times," the source said.

The All-India Senior Women's Selection Committee on Tuesday picked the squads for India Women's upcoming tour of Australia. The series will comprise 3 ODIs, one day-night Test match and three T20Is. Sneh Rana who gave spirited performances against England in the multi-format series earlier this year has found a place in all three squads.

The women's team has been a part of a camp in Bengaluru and will undergo mandatory quarantine after reaching Australia.

Coming to the camp in Bengaluru, match simulation and fitness were the focus points of the camp as the girls prepared to play their first day-night Test match. In the series in England, India managed to draw the one-off Test.

India Women's squad for one-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

