Kohli caught fishing outside off again

Vivek Krishnan

CHENNAI: How long can lack of runs be brushed aside as an aberration not meriting serious introspection? Even if he is India’s captain and premier batsman, the time for Virat Kohli to answer that question may have come after his dismissal to familiar foe James Anderson for 7 on Wednesday.

India’s abject batting display to be skittled out for 78 midway through the afternoon session has only made matters worse. None of the batsmen – barring Rohit Sharma perhaps – showed application on a surface requiring precise judgment, but Kohli’s recent numbers don’t make for good reading. The innings – ending in a familiar waft outside off-stump – marks the continuation of a worrying slump for the Indian captain that stretches back to the start of last year. He hasn’t notched up an international century in any format since November 2019, but it’s his form in Test cricket that is of utmost concern.

In his last 11 Tests – spanning 18 innings – the 32-year-old has only managed 414 runs at a paltry average of 23, passing the half-century mark only thrice. While it is important to take into account that these matches have come in New Zealand, Australia, England and a few raging turners in India, it doesn’t justify the meagre returns of one of the modern-day greats.

His manner of dismissals in the current series in England has been particularly damning. His old tendency to push at balls away from his body to that nagging line outside off-stump seems to be causing his downfall once again. All four of his dismissals in the series so far have come in that familiar channel outside off-stump. It is where most batsmen are susceptible in English conditions of course, but it seems to be all the more glaring in Kohli’s case. He is, after all, succumbing to balls that are at that imaginary fifth or sixth stump line.

It was his undoing on many occasions in an entirely forgettable 2014 series of course, when all he managed was 134 runs at an average of 13.40. It was a wretched phase for Kohli that led to pangs of anxiety and self-doubt. There were technical changes that Kohli made in due course, adopting a more side-on stance and stand out of his crease to negate the swing.

Those alterations helped him when he was back in England four years later. The conditions were equally demanding, but Kohli – aided by slices of good fortune too – exhibited more restraint by leaving the ball outside off-stump and forced the English bowlers to come to him.

In this series, though, the patience and discipline required seem to be missing. He had made all the right noises in the lead-up to the third Test when asked about the key to batting in England.

“You can never say in England that now you are set. You have to put your ego in your pocket. If you are not patient in England, you can get out at anytime no matter how experienced you are or how many runs you have under your belt,” he had said on Tuesday.

When Kohli walks out to bat in the second innings of this Test, it requires no expert to tell you that the English bowlers will continue bombarding him in that channel and testing his patience. He will desperately hope that he can put his wise words into practice. Otherwise, his aggregate in this series might end up resembling his nightmarish returns on the 2014 tour.