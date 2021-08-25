STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan beats West Indies by 109 in second Test match, levels series

Left-armer Shaheen took 4-43 to help Pakistan bowl out the West Indies for 219 in its second as it chased 329 to win.

Published: 25th August 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the dismissal of Kemar Roach of West Indies during the 5th Day of the 2nd Test match at Kingston

Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the dismissal of Kemar Roach of West Indies during the 5th Day of the 2nd Test match at Kingston. (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

KINGSTON (JAMAICA): Shaheen Afridi completed match figures of 10-94 as Pakistan endured a tense rain break before beating the West Indies by 109 runs on the final day of the second test to level the two-match series at 1-1.

Left-armer Shaheen took 4-43 to help Pakistan bowl out the West Indies for 219 in its second as it chased 329 to win. He claimed the last wicket of the match, sealing Pakistan's victory when he dismissed Joshua Da Silva after tea on the fifth day.

That gave the 21-year-old fast bowler, who took a career-best 6-51 in the first innings, a total of 18 wickets in the series at an average of 11.28. "It's such a great day for us. It's a team effort. The team needed me to step up and it was good for me that I delivered this time. It was tough," Shaheen said.

"We got to the last day and the weather is really hot. As a team we knew they were one wicket down (at the start of the day) and the second wicket came straight away. As a team, we knew that if we gave a 100 percent effort we could win. We delivered as a bowling unit and the result came our way," he added.

After losing four wickets in the first session, the West Indies had all but given up the chase for 329 and set itself the equally difficult task of batting through the long fifth day when a drizzle began to fall near tea.

They were 159-7 at that point and, with more than 40 overs left in the day, rain and the possibility of bad light later were their best allies. But the break proved relatively brief: tea was taken early, the covers were dried and gingerly lifted, and the outfield was made fit for play to resume.

Pakistan returned eagerly, refreshed by tea, to complete its series-squaring victory. Shaheen claimed two of the three wickets Pakistan needed in the final session to level the series after the West Indies won the tense first test by one wicket.

The West Indies again were plagued by inconsistency.

Their first test win was a breakthrough for a relatively young lineup but their chances of winning the series slumped when they were bowled out for only 150 in the first innings of the second test, replying to Pakistan's 302-9 declared.

The fault lay mostly with their batsmen, who surpassed 200 in only two of four innings in the series. "Obviously in this game the first innings total let us down. We were behind the eight ball from then on. Confidence is what we need. I just think it is a mindset. Test cricket is never easy, it's just a mindset, and the sooner we get to that the better. Being able to get through tough periods is key for us," captain Kraigg Brathwaite said.

The West Indies already were in a tough spot when they resumed Tuesday at 49-1, having lost opener Kieran Powell to a careless run-out in the 19 overs before stumps on day four. Shaheen began by removing the nightwatchman, Alzarri Joseph, for 17.

Hasan Ali then quickly added the wickets of Nkrumah Bonner (2) and Roston Chase (0) to leave the West Indies on the back foot at 73-4. They were 113-5 at lunch after losing the vital wicket of Jermaine Blackwood for 25.

Kyle Mayers, out of form and dismissed for a first ball duck in the first innings, showed character as he made 32 and attempted to rally the middle order. Brathwaite also played a determined role, batting 250 minutes for 39.

But both fell before tea, which was taken early because of the rain.

The whole second day of the match had been washed out but this time the showers were only fleeting and Saheen wrapped up the tail to secure an important win at the start of a new World Test Championship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaheen Afridi West Indies Pakistan Pakistan vs West Indies
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp