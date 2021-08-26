STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs England third Test: We could have applied ourselves better, says Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant said he sees batting at number six as an opportunity to showcase his skills when the team is in a precarious position.

Published: 26th August 2021

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HEADINGLEY: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he sees batting at number six as an "opportunity" to showcase his skills when the team is in a precarious position.

English bowlers displayed some sensational performance on the opening day of the third Test to bundle out India for a paltry 78 within the first two sessions.

Pant had come into bat when India lost four wickets for just 56 runs but the left-handed batsman saw this as an opportunity to rescue the visitors. The wicket-keeper batsman however departed after a short stint at the crease.

"As a cricketer, I don't think in that manner. Whatever be the situation, you think about the team first and what you can do in that situation... if the top-order collapses and you get an opportunity, I see it as an opportunity that if you can bail the team out of that situation, you are going to do wonders in your life, as a cricketer," said Pant in a virtual press conference after the close of the first day's play.

India had won the toss and opted to bat first but the decision came back to haunt as England pacer James Anderson made the ball talk, dismissing KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli in the first session on Wednesday.

Pant backed Kohli's decision to bat first but added that visitors "could have applied much better" approach in the morning.

"Whatever decision we take, we take as a team. So once we have decided we are going to bat first, we are going to back our decision. Yes we could have applied much better but we can't keep on thinking too much about the toss," said Pant.

"It's part and parcel of the game. Every day the batting unit is giving its 100 per cent but sometimes it doesn't go well. In the morning, the wicket was slightly on the softer side and they bowled in good areas.

"We could have applied ourselves better. We can learn from it and only move on. That's all we can do as cricketers. You learn from your mistakes and improve," he added.

After bundling out India for 78, openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that England took the honours on the opening day of the ongoing third Test.

At stumps, England's score reads 120/0 and the hosts have extended their lead to 42 runs. For the Three Lions, Burns (52*) and Hameed (60*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Talking about the pitch on opening day, Pant said, "They took the heavy roller, the wicket was much more settled down, and they batted nicely also," he said. "But when we batted, the wicket was slightly soft, and they bowled in good areas, but we could have applied [ourselves] much better."

Both England batsmen managed to see off the final session and the hosts concluded the opening day with all ten wickets intact, extending the lead to 42.

