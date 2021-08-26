India vs England: Umpire asked Rishabh Pant to change stance while batting

By PTI

LEEDS: The swashbuckling Rishabh Pant has revealed he had to change his stance after being told by the umpire as batting outside the crease to negate swing formed footmarks in the pitch's danger area during India's forgettable opening day at Headingley.

The first day of the third Test between England and India here ended with the hosts on top after their openers capitalised on an excellent bowling display.

"Because I was standing outside the crease and my front-foot was coming into the danger area, so he (the umpire) told me that you can't stand there," Pant said during the virtual post-day press conference on Wednesday.

The southpaw added, "So, I have (had) to change my stance, but as a cricketer, I don't have to think too much about that, because it's everyone who is going to do that, umpires are going to say the same thing. I didn't do that the next ball and you move on."

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, India were bowled out for just 78 after an excellent opening spell from James Anderson sparked a collapse.

The hosts were 118 for no loss when stumps were drawn.