STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kapil Dev bats for removing duty from sports equipments

World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said infrastructure is another important aspect where the government can help.

Published: 26th August 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The legendary Kapil Dev feels removing duty on sports equipments will help the country produce more champions as more children will be able to afford the products and take up a sport.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, who missed out on a medal after finishing fourth at the Olympics, had recently spoken about how she could not utilise the governments TOP scheme as she qualified for the Tokyo Games just 60 days before the marquee event.

Asked how the government can help golfers, the 62-year-old former India captain, who is one of the board members of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said "It's not just golf but in all sports if you remove the duty on sports goods it is the biggest thing you require: be it badminton, table tennis or golf.

"The youngsters who want to get into that (sports)...there are so many things (to buy) like spikes, shoes etc. It's not big money for the country charging the duty on sports goods, if they stop that it will make a lot of impact to the sport," Kapil said at a PGTI event.

The World Cup-winning captain said infrastructure is another important aspect where the government can help.

"Infrastructure is most important thing in which the government can help, rest the corporate is helping. We do not expect to go to the government for everything. We should be self-sufficient like our organisation (PGTI).

"We will try to give the youngsters a benefit to come and play and who knows we'll get a medal like Neeraj (Chopra). No one expected that. If one javelin costs a lakh, how many young children can afford that?" he questioned.

"Only thing we can ask the government is to not put any duties on the sports products like shoes etc," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Dev
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp