These days don't come around very often: James Anderson after England demolish India for 78

By ANI

HEADINGLEY: England bowlers might have dominated the Indian batsmen on Wednesday in the ongoing third Test but pacer James Anderson admitted that these occasions are rare in a match.

English bowlers displayed some sensational performance on the opening day of the third Test to bundle out India for a paltry 78 within the first two sessions.

"With both ball and bat, we've displayed exactly what we wanted to do. It doesn't get much better than that I don't think. These days don't come around very often so you just have to be happy when they do," said Anderson during the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play at Headingley.

England had in 2010 dismissed Australia for 98 in the Boxing Day Test. Anderson said he was keen to bowl during that match but wanted England to bat if Joe Root had won the toss on Wednesday.

"The only difference with Melbourne is that I was keen to bowl there and I wasn't today for some reason. I was trying to tempt Joe into batting if he won the toss. I think he was leaning towards a bowl but we'll never know," said Anderson.

After bundling out India for 78, openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that England took the honours on the opening day of the ongoing third Test.

At stumps, England's score reads 120/0 and the hosts have extended their lead to 42 runs. For the Three Lions, Burns (52*) and Hameed (60*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

"I couldn't be happier for him (Hameed). Since he's come back into the Test set-up you can see how much he's worked on his game, how he's become a better player. One thing he's always had is the right temperament for international cricket and we saw that today in bucket loads," said Anderson.

"He (Hameed) was calm, he was measured and he had a game plan which he executed brilliantly. To see him play that way is not something we're surprised by. Everyone is absolutely delighted for him," he further said.

"The way the two guys played towards the end of the day with the bat was outstanding and exactly what we've been asking for," he added.

The England pacer admitted of being unaware of whether the hosts have bowled well or the wicket was more tilted in favour of the bowlers.

"When you bowl someone out for less than 100 you're never quite sure whether you've bowled well or if the wicket is not as good as you think it might be. To see both sides bat on it and see the way our openers went about their business just felt so calm," said Anderson.

"They were solid in defence, left well and put away the bad ball when they got one. I just thought it was brilliant Test match batting," he added.

Both England batsmen managed to see off the final session and the hosts concluded the opening day with all ten wickets intact, extending the lead to 42.