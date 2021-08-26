STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli and middle-order need to score: Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal

Madan Lal wasn't pleased with India's shambolic batting performance on the opening day of the third Test against England.

Published: 26th August 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Madan Lal wasn't pleased with India's shambolic batting performance on the opening day of the third Test against England and felt team's skipper Virat Kohli and middle-order need to find their lost form.

Following the highs of Lord's Test win, India's star-studded batting order came a cropper on Wednesday as they got bundled out for a paltry 78 on the opening day of the match in Leeds. Barring Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18), none of the batsmen could reach the double-digit mark while skipper Virat Kohli could only score seven runs.

England then gained an advantage by reach 120 runs without losing any wicket by the end of the day's play.

Madan Lal said Kohli took a chance by opting to bat first after winning the toss as he felt England will feel the pressure of batting in the last innings but the captain must be among the runs himself soon to realise such a plan in tricky English conditions.

"If you look at the condition of Leeds, history says you lose quick wickets in the morning session. Virat, maybe, took a chance because England didn;t score too many runs in the last Test, and you cannot say you lose the match because of the toss, you didn't bat well at the same time. Your middle order is not getting runs because the main batsman, Virat, is not getting runs and we expect him to get runs," the former all-rounder told IANS.

Madan Lal felt it would have been wiser to bowl first after winning the toss as conditions were in favour of the pacers to excel and English bowlers made the most of it with the likes of James Anderson and Craig Overton taking three wickets a piece.

"I think England bowled really well. There are still four days left in the game. In Leeds, what captains mostly do in these types of conditions is that when they win the toss, they opt to bowl first because in such wickets the ball swings a lot at the beginning," he said.

However, Madan Lal, who played 39 Tests for India, added that India might have misread the conditions but there are still four days of play left in the Test and Indian batsmen can still make a comeback.

"And maybe you can say they have misread the conditions and other things, but there are four days left and at the end of the day middle order has to take responsibility to score runs if you want to win this series," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madan Lal Virat Kohli India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series India vs England Third Test
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp